From the Cavern Club and The Liverpool Beatles Museum to statues of famous singers - here’s your ultimate guide to Matthew Street.

Mathew Street - home of world-famous music venues like Eric's and The Cavern Club - is the epicentre of Liverpool's musical heritage. The area has an extraordinary history, from the global music explosion it defined in the 60s to the centre of Liverpool’s ground-breaking counterculture of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The Cavern Club was, of course, the birthplace of the The Beatles and has hosted some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Oasis, Adele, The Arctic Monkeys and The Coral. In July 2018, Sir Paul McCartney performed a legendary 28-song set promoting his No1 album Egypt Station. He also gave his final concert of the 20th century at The Cavern in December 1999.

The Liverpool Beatles Museum houses one of the largest Beatles collections in the world, featuring over 1000 never before seen authentic items across three floors. Located in a Grade II listed building in the heart of Mathew Street, the museum displays original guitars and drums from the band's Hamburg days.

It is estimated that today, the legacy of The Beatles is worth approximately £100million to the Liverpool economy each year, annually attracting more than 600,000 visitors and supporting almost 2,500 jobs in the city.

Alongside a statue of John Lennon, there's also another famous face of the Merseybeat genre immortalised on Mathew Street. Co-sculpted by Andy Edwards, who is also responsible for The Fab Four statue at Liverpool's Pier Head, the Cilla Black statue was unveiled in 2017. The star, who died in 2015, once worked as a cloak room girl at the Cavern before having a successful music career herself.

Liverpool has a purple flag status. Places awarded the status are recognised for providing a vibrant mix of entertainment while promoting the safety and wellbeing of visitors and local residents. There are plenty of venues with live music on offer almost every night of the week.

Just around the corner in the Cavern Quarter is a mural inspired by Carl Jung's famous description of Liverpool's 'Pool of Life'. Painted by street artist Smug on the side of a building on Harrington Street, the inspiration is also based on one of the oldest and most creative neighbourhoods surrounding it.

The Cavern Quarter is one of the oldest commercial districts in Liverpool's city centre. Once home to an iron foundry, brewery and mills, it now draws tourists from across the world.

Liverpool was declared a City of Music by UNESCO in 2015. The City of Music status was awarded due to music's place at the heart of Liverpool's contemporary culture, education and economy – from the live music scene to tourism, music management courses and digital businesses. Mathew Street is key to Liverpool's lasting legacy.