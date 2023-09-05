Museums, The Fab Four, food and souvenirs- we have your cheats guide to all good things at the Royal Albert Dock.

Iconic in style; immense in ambition. Liverpool's docks dominated global trade in the 19th century, with the Albert Dock at their heart. After falling into disrepair in the post-war years, it was given a new lease of life in the 1980s.

More than six million visitors a year now flock to enjoy the Albert Dock’s unique mix of history, culture and leisure. In 2018, the Dock sealed its Royal status in recognition of its pivotal role in the city’s fortunes. This has to be the most iconic place in Liverpool.

You can easily spend a day getting lost here, so we have your ultimate guide to get the best out of the tourist destination.

Museums and galleries

If you're a fan of the Fab Four, then we've got the place for you. Award-winning 'The Beatles Story' is the world's largest permanent exhibition purely devoted to telling the story of the Liverpool lad's rise to fame. It takes visitors on an immersive journey through the lives, times, culture and music of the world's greatest band.

More than 600,000 visitors a year head to Tate Liverpool to enjoy some major European exhibitions of modern art as well as their permanent collection. Just to note that the building will temporarily close from Monday, 16 October, before reopening in 2025 with a brand new look.

Discover Liverpool's seafaring past and learn about life at sea at the Maritime Museum. You don't have to go far to learn about historical and contemporary slavery at the International Slavery Museum in the same building.

Shopping at the Royal Albert Dock

The Nest opened its doors in 2018. An artist herself, owner Katherine works with more than 30 designers, photographers, and makers predominantly from the North West. A real hidden gem, she often collaborates with other creatives on unique items.

Nature's Treasure is practically an institution by now. Unusual and offbeat goodies make this a gift shop with a difference. From geodes and petrified wood to intricate carvings, rare gemstones, birthstones and salt lamps, these are the sort of quirky collectables you can find inside.

Food and drink at the Royal Albert Dock

After a day of soaking up culture and bagging some keepsakes to take home, you'll have surely built up an appetite, and with Middle Eastern, Mexican, Italian and Thai cuisines plus more on offer, there's surely something to suit all tastes. The site has a mix of chain and independent eateries. There's a marvellous mix of dining establishments, whether you're after a casual snack or a more formal dining vibe.

A particular favourite of locals and tourists alike is Rough Handmade, which serves up freshly baked sweet and savoury goods and possibly the most decadent hot chocolate in the city. Independents Madre, Maray and Lunyalita offer some delectable small plates if you want to grab something light. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you can get your sugar fix at Quay Confectionary or Roly’s Fudge.