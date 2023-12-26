Liverpool pair at risk of suspension after Arsenal incident - and could be banned for Newcastle United

Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo are forced to walk a disciplinary tightrope in Liverpool's final game of 2023.

The Reds face Burnley at Turf Moor on Boxing Day where they have the chance to move to the summit of the Premier League table. Arsenal, who shared a 1-1 draw against Jurgen Klopp's side last time out, are not in action until 28 December.

But Endo and Nunez will have to be wary they are on four bookings apiece. Any player that is given five yellow cards in the opening 19 Premier League matches of the season must serve a one-match suspension.

Endo was cautioned for Liverpool in the first half of the Arsenal encounter. The Japan international has displayed eye-catching form of late, having joined from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window. The Reds already have Alexis Mac Allister sidelined, along with fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.