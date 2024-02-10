Liverpool predicted line-up vs Burnley - as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes as squad hit by illness outbreak
Liverpool aim to bounce back to winning ways when they face Burnley at Anfield (15.00 GMT).
The Reds suffered just a second Premier League loss of the season when defeated 3-1 by Arsenal last weekend - which has cut their lead at the top of the table to two points.
It was a performance that Jurgen Klopp knew was not good enough and he'll be expecting a response. While Burnley may languish in the relegation zone, they are scarcely being underestimated.
And Liverpool have availability issues, with at least eight players to be absent. They include hamstrung pair Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate, who is suspended.
Klopp may have more players unavailable, however, as there has been a flu outbreak. With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Burnley.