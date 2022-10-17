1963 was a big year for Liverpool’s favourite band.
On this day in 1963, the Beatles recorded their hit, ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ in London.
The fab four recorded the incredible song, and the single’s B-side, ‘This Boy’ at EMI Studios on October 17 1963.
We’ve compiled a gallery of the best photos of the rockstars, from 1963.
1. The Beatles, 1963.
Paul and Ringo in February, 1963.
2. The Beatles, 1963
The Beatles in concert in April, 1963.
3. The Beatles, 1963.
Winners of the Melody Maker poll awards for 1963, from left; Billy J Kramer, who won the ‘Best Hope For 1963’ award, The Beatles, who won ‘Top Vocal Group’ and, between Beatles Paul and George, Susan Maughan, who won the award for ‘Top Female Singer’. September 11, 1963.
4. The Beatles, 1983
The fab four just six days after recording ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand.'