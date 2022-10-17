Register
In pictures: The best photos of the Beatles from 1963 - and it’s 59 years since they recorded ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’

1963 was a big year for Liverpool’s favourite band.

By Emma Dukes
1 minute ago

On this day in 1963, the Beatles recorded their hit, ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ in London.

The fab four recorded the incredible song, and the single’s B-side, ‘This Boy’ at EMI Studios on October 17 1963.

We’ve compiled a gallery of the best photos of the rockstars, from 1963.

1. The Beatles, 1963.

Paul and Ringo in February, 1963.

2. The Beatles, 1963

The Beatles in concert in April, 1963.

3. The Beatles, 1963.

Winners of the Melody Maker poll awards for 1963, from left; Billy J Kramer, who won the ‘Best Hope For 1963’ award, The Beatles, who won ‘Top Vocal Group’ and, between Beatles Paul and George, Susan Maughan, who won the award for ‘Top Female Singer’. September 11, 1963.

4. The Beatles, 1983

The fab four just six days after recording ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand.'

BeatlesLondon
