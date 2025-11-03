New initiative set to improve housing accessibility in Dubai revealed

Nicky Greer will appear as a keynote speaker at a leading women's business conference in Dubai | No Credit

Lease Options Mastery Academy Ltd, founded by multi award-winning UK property expert Nicky Greer, is driving a social mission to improve accessibility in housing.

Every student trained by the Academy learns how to use local authority funding to adapt properties for disabled residents, creating homes that are both profitable and inclusive.

This approach has led to a partnership with a London developer — Dave Hartnett from Mountbatten Estates, the father of a wheelchair user — who is designing a 14-acre accessible housing scheme in Ascot, Berkshire. The project serves as the blueprint for similar developments planned in Liverpool and Dubai, integrating accessible design, sensory gardens and community facilities.

Lease Options Mastery Academy is also undergoing international expansion into Dubai, fuelled by the success of its new ‘Done For You’ investor service.

The ‘Done For You’ service combines finding and funding deals, and execution within a single, fully managed solution. Garnering significant momentum, the business has generated more than £100,000 in sales in one weekend and on track to reach £500,000 within 12 months.

Each client is supported by a professional “power team” including an architect, city planner, developer, builder and quantity surveyor, with up to 100% funding available on individual

deals. The model has proven particularly attractive to time-poor investors seeking direct, low-risk access to high-value opportunities.

Building on this success, the Academy will host its first Dubai Property Wealth Retreat from 2 to 5 February 2026 on The Palm.

The four-day event will showcase Dubai’s most lucrative property investment strategies, featuring sessions with leading developers, tax planners and capital investors.

Attendees will experience premium networking opportunities, including a private yacht event and exclusive hospitality at the Burj Khalifa.

Commenting on the expansion, Nicky Greer said: “There’s strong appetite among UK investors for Dubai, but many don’t know who to trust or where to start. We’re providing a trusted route in — combining expert introductions, transparent guidance and complete support from sourcing to funding.”

Nicky Greer added: “Lease options perform differently depending on the economic season of a country. While the UK market is in a slower, ‘winter’ phase, Dubai is in its ‘spring’ — growing and flourishing. Our strategy adapts to both, enabling investors to secure property globally for as little as £1,500.”

Nicky Greer will next appear as a keynote speaker at a leading women’s business conference in Dubai, where she will outline her vision for inclusive property investment and the global potential of lease-option strategies.

Lease Options Mastery Academy continues to strengthen its position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing property education and investment platforms, combining financial innovation with social impact.

Visit www.leaseoptionsmastery.co.uk/dubairetreat for more information on the ‘Dubai Property Wealth Retreat’.