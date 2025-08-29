Nicky Greer unveils game-changing ‘done for you’ lease options service

Nicky Greer | No Credit

Property trailblazer Nicky Greer, founder of Lease Options Mastery, is shaking up the investment world.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as a new ‘done for you’ lease options service, giving experienced investors the chance to secure high-profit property deals in the UK and Dubai without the usual stress and legwork.

Greer, who holds the UK record as the largest single investor in the largest single property lease options deal in the UK, is teaming up with leading experts to deliver a fully packaged service designed for serious entrepreneurs. It is set to launch on September 1st.

Greer has mastered the lease options strategy, which lets investors control property without buying it outright, locking in the option to purchase later at a pre-agreed price.

This approach gives them time to save for deposits, generate cash flow with minimal startup capital, and maximise profit potential. For property owners, lease options offer a lifeline, helping prevent foreclosure and providing consistent monthly income.

This new high-level service is designed for those with property and business experience who are ready to scale.

Clients will benefit from a team of specialists, including a UK and Dubai property expert, a tax efficiency advisor, an architect and a planning consultant alongside a virtual assistant, premium CRM platform and tailored business coaching.

“Dubai is an investor’s playground,” said Greer.

“It’s growing at an incredible pace and is full of people ready to make things happen.

“By combining UK and Dubai-based opportunities and supporting our clients with a world-class team, we’re making lease options more profitable than ever.”

To date, Greer’s students have achieved over £30 million in lease option deals, a testament to her teaching and strategy.

“I am incredibly proud of what our students have accomplished, and so grateful to them for trusting in this opportunity,” she added.

"With our new ‘done for you’ lease options service, we can offer another group of potential investors the chance to join in the success.”

For more information on Nicky’s new lease options programme and existing teachings, visit www.leaseoptionsmastery.co.uk.