Ten firms around the Liverpool City Region that failed to pay their staff the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage have been named by the Department for Business and Trade , HM Revenue & Customs.

518 employers across the country underpaid nearly 60,000 workers, and have since repaid more than £7.4million.

It follows a significant uplift to the National Living Wage (NLW) and National Minimum Wage - putting £1,400 into the pockets of full-time workers on NLW and supporting millions of families across the country.

Justin Madders, Minister for Employment Rights, said: “There is no excuse for employers to undercut their workers, and we will continue to name companies who break the law and don’t pay their employees what they are owed.”

Take a look at the list below to see which businesses, located in and around the Liverpool City Region, underpaid their staff.

Please note, the employers and businesses named have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200% of their underpayment. The investigations by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) concluded between 2015-2022.

1 . L. Rowland & Company (Retail) Limited, Runcorn WA7 Failed to pay £307,342.87 to 2,293 workers. | Google

2 . Suttons Tankers Limited, Widnes WA8 Failed to pay £25,631.33 to 35 workers. | Google

3 . Health Care Resourcing Group Limited, Prescot L34 Failed to pay £25,344.45 to 86 workers. | Google

4 . Rice Solutions Limited, Southport PR8 Failed to pay £7,921.26 to 2 workers. | Christian - stock.adobe.com (STOCK IMAGE)