Ten Liverpool pubs shortlisted for CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024 award - full details and how to vote

By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Jan 2024, 13:28 GMT

The top ten pubs in Liverpool have been revealed by CAMRA (Campaign For Real Ale) and they are all up for a chance to be named Pub of the Year 2024.

Last year, the Bridewell was crowned Liverpool’s best for the second year running, after featuring in many of CAMRA’s national Good Beer Guides over the years.

Now, the competition is on for the prestigious title once again, with ten of Liverpool's top pubs named in the shortlist.

The shortlist is based on 'WhatPub' scores, submitted by CAMRA members over the last year. Ranging from 0-5, members can upload a beer-quality score to WhatPub any time they visit, with zero meaning 'no cask ale available' and five indicating 'perfect' beer.

Liverpool & District CAMRA members will now have until January 31 to vote for up to three of the ten top-listed pubs, which will then go forward to the judging process.

Below, in no particular order, are all the pubs up for CAMRA's Liverpool Pub of the Year 2024.

The Little Taproom is a micropub in the heart of South Liverpool, which opened in 2020. It serves real ales, craft beers and spirits from small, independent producers.

The Little Taproom is a micropub in the heart of South Liverpool, which opened in 2020. It serves real ales, craft beers and spirits from small, independent producers. Photo: The Little Taproom

Ma Boyle's is a Historic pub and restaurant in Liverpool city centre, known for its tasty Scouse. The venue serves real ales and a range of cocktails.

Ma Boyle's is a Historic pub and restaurant in Liverpool city centre, known for its tasty Scouse. The venue serves real ales and a range of cocktails. Photo: Ma Boyle's

The Cobden (Cobden Vaults) is a popular, community pub on Quarry Street. Real ale is available, as well as quiz nights and live music.

The Cobden (Cobden Vaults) is a popular, community pub on Quarry Street. Real ale is available, as well as quiz nights and live music. Photo: Google Street View

Cask is a micropub on Queens Drive, which offers a range of real ales and craft beers.

Cask is a micropub on Queens Drive, which offers a range of real ales and craft beers. Photo: Cask

