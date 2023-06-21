Register
10 most popular songs now played at funerals - including You’ll Never Walk Alone

Do you know what song you’d like played at your own funeral?

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 21st Jun 2023, 06:07 BST

Do you think we should all be more comfortable discussing our funeral wishes? Music can be a comforting and accessible starting point for these important conversations.

Michelle Monaghan, Propositions Manager at Co-op Funeralcare, said, "Music can be quite a gentle introduction to talking about funerals and talking about death with family and friends. It can get quite jokey talking about people who might choose the Only Fools and Horses theme tune, or things like that. Music is a really good way of starting those conversations."

Now analysis of 93,000 funerals over the last 12 months reveals the most popular farewell songs. Time to Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli & Sarah Brightman is at the top spot. The top ten represent a diverse range of songs, including Gerry and the Pacemaker's You'll Never Walk Alone.

The analysis from Co-op Funeralcare sheds light on the power of music to evoke emotions and reflect personal connections.

Russell Watson, who has released a number of songs in the chart, tells us of his own wishes. Russell said: "I quite like the irony of doing something that people might find amusing to put on a smile on their face. I have given it thought; Nessa Dorman, Luciano Pavarotti's version - I don’t think I would be choosing my own stuff."

Top ten funeral songs:

  1. Time To Say Goodbye – Sarah Brightman/Andrea Bocelli
  2. My Way – Frank Sinatra
  3. Supermarket Flowers – Ed Sheeran
  4. Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler
  5. We’ll Meet Again – Vera Lynn
  6. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Eva Cassidy
  7. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Gerry & The Pacemakers
  8. All Things Bright & Beautiful – Hymn
  9. Abide With Me – various/Hymn
  10. Dancing In the Sky – Dannii & Lizzy
  • For more from Russell Watson and the most popular funeral songs, watch the video above.
