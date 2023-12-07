The winner will have the opportunity to go forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The shortlist for Merseyside's 'Hidden Gem' award has been revealed, featuring ten of the county's best venues.

One of 19 categories in the Liverpool City Region's Tourism Awards, the winner will have the opportunity to go forward to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The awards recognise excellence across the City Region’s tourism and hospitality sector. The ‘Hidden Gem’ category, sponsored by The Guide Liverpool, recognises the region’s ‘best kept secret.’

Among the shortlist are walking tours, restaurants and a huge market, with each offering a unique or special customer experience.

Liverpool's contestants include veggie cafe, Glass Onion, which serves delicious food in the heart of Allerton, the iconic Red Brick Market in the Baltic Triangle as well as a unique whisky bar, gin tour, walking tour and an Art Deco steamship.

Gin Journey – A tour to discover Liverpool’s rich past, with a delicious drink in your hand to bring it all to life.

– A tour to discover Liverpool’s rich past, with a delicious drink in your hand to bring it all to life. Glass Onion – Veggie/vegan café serving delicious fresh homemade food and cakes in Allerton.

– Veggie/vegan café serving delicious fresh homemade food and cakes in Allerton. Hop/Scotch – An independent whisky bar tucked away down an unassuming staircase in Liverpool’s Fabric District.

– An independent whisky bar tucked away down an unassuming staircase in Liverpool’s Fabric District. Lake House Waterloo – A stunning restaurant serving delicious, locally sourced menus at the water’s edge of the marine lake in Crosby.

– A stunning restaurant serving delicious, locally sourced menus at the water’s edge of the marine lake in Crosby. Red Brick Market – An independent Market in Liverpool’s Baltic district with over 200 businesses under one roof.

– An independent Market in Liverpool’s Baltic district with over 200 businesses under one roof. Reel Tours – Walking tour in which you will visit many prominent film locations that have made the city so synonymous with moviegoers worldwide.

– Walking tour in which you will visit many prominent film locations that have made the city so synonymous with moviegoers worldwide. Season Coffee, Bar & Kitchen – A cosy, relaxed venue offering a range of food and drink that uses only produce from other local independent businesses in Southport.

– A cosy, relaxed venue offering a range of food and drink that uses only produce from other local independent businesses in Southport. The Bus Yard – Two converted double decker buses operating in Crosby Marina, Liverpool ONE Chavasse Park and other pop-up locations.

– Two converted double decker buses operating in Crosby Marina, Liverpool ONE Chavasse Park and other pop-up locations. The Danny – An Art Deco steamship, rescued by the passion and skill of a volunteer force who run the project and operate the vessel today.

– An Art Deco steamship, rescued by the passion and skill of a volunteer force who run the project and operate the vessel today. Tik Taco – A cantina serving locally sourced fresh, vibrant authentic Mexican food in Southport.

