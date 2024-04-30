2 . Woolton Hall, Speke Road, Liverpool L25

Built in 1704, Woolton Hall was the residence of a number of notable figures, including the Earl of Sefton and Liverpool shipowner Frederick Richards Leyland throughout its first 200 years. Now in a neglected, damp, condition and vacant since approximately 2003. The owners had plans to use the building as the focus of a retirement village but their proposals have failed to get financial support and the building has continued to decline. The building has been declared at ‘immediate risk’ by Historic England. Photo: Catherine Singleton/Wikimedia