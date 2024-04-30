Liverpool is home to a number of beautiful examples of fantastic architecture, with stunning landmarks spread across the city. Many of the buildings have stood for centuries and add to the city’s cultural heritage.
Sadly, some of the iconic buildings have stood empty for decades and, as a result, have fallen into terrible states of disrepair, facing dry rot, crumbling walls and collapsed roofs, with some buildings even being declared ‘at immediate risk’ by Historic England.
While many of the buildings on the ‘At Risk Register’ have Listed status, meaning they are of architectural or historic importance and are protected from demolition, they could still be lost due to the natural damage.
Historic England’s list of iconic buildings deems 'at risk' of being lost across the UK includes these eleven structures in Liverpool...
1. Christ Church, Kensington, Liverpool L7
Christ Church was added to Historic England's At Risk register in 2022 and has Grade II listed status. It was built in 1870 and is described as at 'immediate risk'. Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
2. Woolton Hall, Speke Road, Liverpool L25
Built in 1704, Woolton Hall was the residence of a number of notable figures, including the Earl of Sefton and Liverpool shipowner Frederick Richards Leyland throughout its first 200 years. Now in a neglected, damp, condition and vacant since approximately 2003. The owners had plans to use the building as the focus of a retirement village but their proposals have failed to get financial support and the building has continued to decline. The building has been declared at ‘immediate risk’ by Historic England. Photo: Catherine Singleton/Wikimedia
3. The Wellington Rooms, Mount Pleasant, Liverpool L3
Known as 'the Irish Centre' by locals, The Wellington Rooms was built as a private assembly room for the Wellington Club in 1815 and later used as an Irish club. It faces severe dry rot, which continues to be monitored. The local authority set up a steering group, which commissioned a condition survey and feasibility study to identify an end use. A Historic England grant-aided project addressed the most urgent repairs, but a long term re-use scheme remains elusive and vegetation continues to grow on the building. Photo: Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia
4. St Bride's Church, Percy Street, Liverpool L8
Built in 1829-30 in the Greek Revival, inadequate roof pitches and rainwater systems have allowed long term water ingress and consequent timber decay. Unfortunately, a recent grant offer under the National Lottery Heritage Fund's Grants for Places of Worship scheme could not be progressed, and a new application has been made. Historic England say the building faces 'immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric'. Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons
