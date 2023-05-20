We all love Liverpool – but there are plenty of things that make little sense to anybody who’s not from the city.
Every city has it’s own quirks and Liverpool may have more than most. I mean, who knew half and half wasn’t a nationwide thing?
Here are 10 photos of people, places and things you’ll only understand if you’re from the city.
1. Bucket Fountain
Known locally as the ‘bucket fountain’ it’s officially named the Piazza Fountain. Located on Beetham Plaza on Drury Lane, it was installed in the late 1960s. Countless kids have climbed the steps and tried to guess which bucket would be next empty out its water and make that unique sound. Photo: Friends of the Piazza Fountain / Facebook
2. Women in hair curlers
We’re not talking at home or at a friends house, we mean out and about doing the shopping in Liverpool One. Walk around the city centre on a Friday or Saturday and you are certain to see women and girls walking around with their hair in rollers - it’s a statement that says ‘I’m going out tonight’. Photo: Andrey Kiselev - stock.adobe.com
3. Chinese chippies
I thought fish and chip shops that also sell Chinese takeaway food were standard issue across the entire nation until I went to university and discovered to my horror that they are not. Photo: Google Street View
4. Peter the Church Street busker
Peter the Church Street busker is almost as much of a landmark as the Liver Building. His unique brand of ‘music’ will often leave visitor’s to the city baffled. Photo: YouTube