Cheapest petrol Liverpool: 11 of the cheapest Liverpool petrol stations for unleaded and diesel

By Emma Dukes

Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Discover the cheapest petrol stations in Liverpool for unleaded and diesel, helping you to save money on fuel. See the full list now.

Many drivers are pinching their pennies and trying to get the best deals when it comes to purchasing fuel. With this in mind, we are looking at the cheapest places to fill up in Liverpool.

Using figures from the Petrol Prices App, we have created list of the cheapest petrol stations in and around Liverpool, based on the cost of unleaded petrol per litre and the cost of diesel per litre.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the cheapest places for fuel. Prices were checked on June 5, 2025. Some venues had not been updated for seven days. Always check prices onsite before you buy.

Applegreen City Services - 121.9p per litre for unleaded. 127.9p per litre for diesel.

1. Applegreen City Services, Great Howard Street, Liverpool L3 7AT

Applegreen City Services - 121.9p per litre for unleaded. 127.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

Go Kirkdale - 121.9p per litre for unleaded. 127.9p per litre for diesel.

2. Go Kirkdale, Brewster Road, Liverpool L4 3TL

Go Kirkdale - 121.9p per litre for unleaded. 127.9p per litre for diesel. | Stock image

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 122.9p per litre for unleaded. 124.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required.

3. Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat), Liverpool L3 7HY

Costco Liverpool (Costco Liverpool Automat) - 122.9p per litre for unleaded. 124.9p per litre for diesel. Costco membership required. | Google Street View

Sainsbury's Great Homer Street - 122.9p per litre for unleaded. 128.9p per litre for diesel.

4. Sainsbury's Liverpool, Great Homer Street, Liverpool L5 3LQ

Sainsbury's Great Homer Street - 122.9p per litre for unleaded. 128.9p per litre for diesel. | Google

