11 pubs, bars and restaurants for sale in Liverpool and Merseyside

If you’ve ever dreamed of being the person bringing smiles to the faces of pub-goers, you could be in luck, as many fantastic pubs, bars and restaurants across Merseyside are in need of new owners or landlords.
While many have pretty hefty price tags, some do come with living quarters and could be your new family home and business.
Below are 11 pubs and restaurants currently up for grabs in Liverpool and Merseyside, according to Rightmove and Zoopla. Take a look and see if you could become the new proud owner of a local institution.
1. Fozia's, 155 Picton Rd, Liverpool L15 4LG
An exciting and much-loved Pakistani and Kashmiri restaurant based in the heart of Liverpool is up for sale. The asking price is £99,995 including stock. | Zoopla
2. The former Red Squirrel, Orrell Hill Ln, Ince Blundell, Liverpool L38 5DA
The property comprises a substantial, detached former public house with capacity for circa 90-100 covers. Internally, the property benefits from an effectively open plan trading area, catering kitchen with wash area and walk in refrigeration to the rear of the premises. The upper floors comprises staff room and office provision including WC and kitchenette with private living accommodation of 2 bedrooms, living room and bathroom. Externally, the on site car parking provides provision for approximately 65-70 vehicles and outside seating provision set in substantial grounds of nearly 2 acres. It is on the market for £850,000.
| Zoopla
3. Buzzby's American Dive Bar, Westfield Street, St Helens WA10 1QJ
Buzzby's is a modern 4,000 sq ft unit in heart of the town centre, which was recently refurbished. It is on the market for £300,000. | Rightmove
4. Coffee shop/bar, Liverpool L2
Blacks Brokers are pleased to bring to the market this leasehold fully licenced coffee shop, bar and restaurant located in Liverpool City Centre. The business is on the market for £150. | Zoopla
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.