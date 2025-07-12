11 pubs, bars and restaurants for sale in Liverpool and Merseyside

2 . The former Red Squirrel, Orrell Hill Ln, Ince Blundell, Liverpool L38 5DA

The property comprises a substantial, detached former public house with capacity for circa 90-100 covers. Internally, the property benefits from an effectively open plan trading area, catering kitchen with wash area and walk in refrigeration to the rear of the premises. The upper floors comprises staff room and office provision including WC and kitchenette with private living accommodation of 2 bedrooms, living room and bathroom. Externally, the on site car parking provides provision for approximately 65-70 vehicles and outside seating provision set in substantial grounds of nearly 2 acres. It is on the market for £850,000. | Zoopla