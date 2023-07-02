Liverpool and the North West’s best to worst universities have been published in an annual league table: The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.
This reveals the region’s 11 universities and their ranking. The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience.
According to these indicators, The University of Liverpool topped the list for Merseyside, and ranked 33rd on the national list, but it wasn’t the best rated university in the North West.
Carry on reading to find out the region’s 11 universities ranked in the academic league table:
1. Lancaster University - National Rank 12
“Lancaster has featured consistently near the top in recent years, joining Warwick as the most successful of the 1960s generation of universities. A former winner of our University of the Year title, and our International University of the Year in 2019, Lancaster’s global outposts include a joint institute near Weihai, in Shandong province in China, a branch campus in Ghana and another in Leipzig, Germany.” Photo: PHOTOS JILL JENNINGS
2. University of Manchester - National Rank 24
“Students arriving at Manchester will benefit from the largest construction project undertaken by any UK university. Four engineering schools and two research institutes will share the £400 million Manchester Engineering Campus Development (MECD), connecting facilities along Oxford Road as part of a £1 billion redevelopment to create a unified world-class campus.” Photo: University of Manchester
3. University of Liverpool - National Rank 33
“A founding member of the Russell Group of universities, the REF results reinforce Liverpool’s standing as a research-intensive institution. The university’s submission in the national assessment spanned 23 subjects and 91 per cent of the work was rated world-leading or internationally excellent, the top two categories. The best results were in veterinary science; chemistry; psychology; and modern languages.”
4. Manchester Metropolitan University - National Rank 60
“Already one of the biggest providers of undergraduate education in the UK, Manchester Met (MMU) attracted 14% more applications in 2021 than the year before and accepted record numbers. The new intake will find an institution with plenty to celebrate.” Photo: Shutterstock