2 . Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham received the most mentions from LiverpoolWorld readers and is arguably the most popular Scouse actor at the moment. He recently starred in Netflix's new limited series, Bodies, which follows four detectives in four different time periods investigating the same murder. Graham stars as Elias Mannix, who appears to be the key to it all. Born in Kirkby, Graham rose to fame for his role in the iconic 2006 film, This Is England. He has received numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, two BMAs and an OBE. Photo: BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack