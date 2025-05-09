13 absolutely beautiful photos capture springtime in Liverpool and Merseyside

Explore the natural beauty of Liverpool and Merseyside through these 13 stunning photos showcasing the vibrant colours of springtime.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to send in their best spring pictures and were presented with a range of beautiful photographs, from the sunrise over Wirral to pink blossoms in Liverpool.

All of the images we received were fantastic and truly showcase just how beautiful Merseyside is during the springtime. So, without further a do, here are a range of wonderful photographs taken by you...

A sunny evening on the Wirral. | Emma Dukes

View from the Liver Building by Lisa Lacking. | Lisa Lacking

Gorgeous bluebells captured by Tracey Rennie. | Tracey Rennie Photography

Sefton Park captured by Lisa Lacking. | Lisa Lacking

