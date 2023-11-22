13 Merseyside schools scoop top prizes at prestigious Educate Awards 2023
The Educate Awards are the largest education awards in the North West.
13 schools and colleges across Merseyside have been named in the highly anticipated Educate Awards 2023.
The Educate Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the education sector, showcasing the fantastic work of schools and colleges that are continually delivering an outstanding education and supporting young people to reach their full potential.
The awards, in partnership with ASL and Ricoh, are the largest education awards in the region and returned to the iconic Liverpool Cathedral on Friday (November 17).
Amongst the list of winners were three schools from Liverpool and ten from other Merseyside boroughs.
Full list of Merseyside winners
- Abbot’s Lea School, Liverpool: Best SEND Provision, and Mental Health and Wellbeing
- Gateacre School, Liverpool: The Most Inspirational Secondary School
- Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool: The Most Inspirational Primary School
- Employability Solutions Ltd, Liverpool: Most Inspirational Alternative Provision
- Heswall Primary School, Wirral: Outstanding Commitment to the Environment
- Hope Academy, St Helens: Career and Enterprise Award
- Hillside High School, Sefton: Innovative and Creative Literacy Award
- Kew Woods Primary School, Sefton: Outstanding Arts in a Primary School
- St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School, Knowsley: Community Partnership Award
- St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Wirral: Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School
- Cowley International College, St Helens: Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School
- Philip McGowan, Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School, Sefton: School Support Star of the Year
- Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral: Most Inspirational Sixth Form and College