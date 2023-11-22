The Educate Awards are the largest education awards in the North West.

13 schools and colleges across Merseyside have been named in the highly anticipated Educate Awards 2023.

The Educate Awards aim to shine a spotlight on the education sector, showcasing the fantastic work of schools and colleges that are continually delivering an outstanding education and supporting young people to reach their full potential.

Founded in 2012, the awards celebrate schools, colleges, teachers and support staff across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester and are the largest education awards in the North West.

The awards, in partnership with ASL and Ricoh, are the largest education awards in the region and returned to the iconic Liverpool Cathedral on Friday (November 17).

Amongst the list of winners were three schools from Liverpool and ten from other Merseyside boroughs.

Ania Hildrey, Head of Abbot’s Lea School.

Full list of Merseyside winners