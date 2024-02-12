People across the country are facing huge waiting lists for NHS dental treatment, with many practices not taking on new patients at all.

During the initial Covid-19 lockdown of March 2020, the government suspended all routine dental care and urgent care was restricted, leaving many people across the UK with a variety of dental concerns, left untreated. Despite restrictions being lifted in June 2020, dentists have struggled to resume normal service, with many facing staff shortages and a backlog of patients waiting to join their practices.

Cities across the North West, including Liverpool, continue to struggle with lack of access to dental services, and many practices offering NHS treatment are not accepting new adult patients in Liverpool. Due to this, many local residents have been forced to access private dental care, which can be quite costly - though some do allow a certain number of NHS patients.

With this in mind, we have found the fifteen of the highest-rated dentists in Liverpool - all of which are private - and found out whether or not they are accepting new NHS patients.

Here, in no particular order, are the highest-rated dentists in Liverpool - according to Google Reviews. All have a minimum rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google, from a minimum of 20 reviews.

1 . Duthie Dental, Woolton Road L15 Duthie Dental has 4.9 out of five stars, from 476 Google reviews. Accepting new NHS patients? - Not currently, however, their website states they do usually accept some NHS patients. Photo: Duthie Dental

2 . Smileworks Liverpool, Kenyon Steps L1 Smileworks Liverpool has 4.9 out of five stars, from 1,400 Google reviews. Accepting new NHS patients? - No, private. Photo: Smileworks Liverpool

3 . The Abbey by Duthie Dental, Childwall Park Avenue L16 The Abbey by Duthie Dental has five out of five stars, from 35 Google reviews. Accepting NHS patients? - No, private. Photo: The Abbey by Duthie Dental

4 . Puredental, Allerton Road L18 Puredental on Allerton Road has 4.9 out of five stars, from 147 Google reviews. Accepting NHS patients? - No, private. Photo: Google Street View