Lidl has published a list of hundreds of locations in which it would like to open stores in future under an ambitious expansion plan - including 14 in Liverpool.

A whopping 14 new Lidl supermarkets could soon land in Liverpool as the retailer plans a huge expansion across the UK. The discount grocer opened 50 new stores last year but has its sights set even higher in the long-term as it looks to open more than 1,100 new sites in total.

It comes after a record number of new shoppers descended on the supermarket chain in 2022, with 1.4 million switching to Lidl from other stores amid the cost of living crisis. The retailer has now published a list of hundreds of “priority” locations in which it would like to open stores in future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The desired sites span areas including Scotland, the north of England, Wales, the Midlands, central England, as well as the east and south of England. 14 Liverpool sites have been earmarked for potential new stores, including:

Aigburth

Allerton

Anfield

City Centre

Gateacre

Hunts Cross

Netherton

Norris Green

Old Swan

Speke

Vauxhall

Walton

West Derby

Woolton

Outlining its national site requirements, Lidl said it was looking for prominent areas that offer easy access and a strong pedestrian or traffic flow. Unit sizes should also be between 18,000 and 26,000 square feet and have 100 or more parking spaces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lidl has published a list of hundreds of locations in which it would like to open stores in future under an ambitious expansion plan - including 14 in Liverpool.

Richard Taylor , Lidl’s GB chief development officer, said: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled.” But he added that Lidl “won’t be stopping there.”