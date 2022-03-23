On March 23, 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced restrictions in a bid to help handle the spread of COVID-19.
Residents were told to stay at home, to only go shopping for essential items and were allowed to have one form of outdoor exercise a day.
The world first took notice of the virus in December 31, 2019, as China alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about covid-19.
A month later the UK recorded its first two cases of the virus, while the first death came on March 4.
On March 11 the WHO announced that this was a pandemic.
As the nation entered lockdown the usually bustling streets of Liverpool stood deserted
Here we take a look back at the empty Liverpool streets at this time, two years on.