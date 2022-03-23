It has been two years since the UK first shutdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

On March 23, 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced restrictions in a bid to help handle the spread of COVID-19.

Residents were told to stay at home, to only go shopping for essential items and were allowed to have one form of outdoor exercise a day.

The world first took notice of the virus in December 31, 2019, as China alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about covid-19.

A month later the UK recorded its first two cases of the virus, while the first death came on March 4.

On March 11 the WHO announced that this was a pandemic.

As the nation entered lockdown the usually bustling streets of Liverpool stood deserted

Here we take a look back at the empty Liverpool streets at this time, two years on.

1. Lockdown anniversary A solitary person walks through the Liverpool One shopping centre. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2. Lockdown anniversary The statue of John Lennon stands in a deserted Mathew Street. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

3. Lockdown anniversary A deserted Liverpool One shopping centre car park. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

4. Lockdown anniversary A solitary figure walks past shuttered shops on Smithdown Road. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images