Lord Street stands empty during the nationwide lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Two years since Liverpool went into COVID lockdown - 15 eerie pictures of deserted streets from March 2020

It has been two years since the UK first shutdown due to the spread of coronavirus.

On March 23, 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced restrictions in a bid to help handle the spread of COVID-19.

Residents were told to stay at home, to only go shopping for essential items and were allowed to have one form of outdoor exercise a day.

The world first took notice of the virus in December 31, 2019, as China alerted the World Health Organisation (WHO) about covid-19.

A month later the UK recorded its first two cases of the virus, while the first death came on March 4.

On March 11 the WHO announced that this was a pandemic.

As the nation entered lockdown the usually bustling streets of Liverpool stood deserted

Here we take a look back at the empty Liverpool streets at this time, two years on.

A solitary person walks through the Liverpool One shopping centre.

The statue of John Lennon stands in a deserted Mathew Street.

A deserted Liverpool One shopping centre car park.

A solitary figure walks past shuttered shops on Smithdown Road.

