Register
BREAKING

15 iconic shops we’ve loved and lost in Southport - from Debenhams to Waterstones

Once a busy and popular shopping destination, Lord Street is now filled with vacant units.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Jan 2024, 14:23 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 15:52 GMT

Southport’s high street has seen some major changes over the years - from the loss and re-opening of Beales, to the permanent closure family favourites - Debenhams and Waterstones.

Once a busy and popular shopping destination, Lord Street is now filled with vacant units, and there are concerns that more shops will close as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Here we take a look back at some of Southport’s most popular lost venues, that are truly missed.

Waterstones closed its doors on Lord Street in 2022 and re-opened at a unit on Chapel Street. The beautiful Grade II-listed building on Lord Street is now home to Occulo Lounge.

1. Waterstones, Lord Street

Waterstones closed its doors on Lord Street in 2022 and re-opened at a unit on Chapel Street. The beautiful Grade II-listed building on Lord Street is now home to Occulo Lounge. Photo: Naxxfish, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Once one of the biggest names on the high street, BHS closed all its stores after tumbling into administration in 2016.

2. BHS, Chapel Street

Once one of the biggest names on the high street, BHS closed all its stores after tumbling into administration in 2016.

Next closed its doors on Lord Street in January 2023. At the time, Next told LiverpoolWorld that the closure was due to the ending of the lease.

3. Next, Lord Street

Next closed its doors on Lord Street in January 2023. At the time, Next told LiverpoolWorld that the closure was due to the ending of the lease.

A favourite destination for good quality footwear, Russell and Bromley closed in 2014. It is now the Bistrot Pierre restaurant.

4. Russell and Bromley, Lord Street

A favourite destination for good quality footwear, Russell and Bromley closed in 2014. It is now the Bistrot Pierre restaurant.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesDebenhamsLord StreetNext