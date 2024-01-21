Once a busy and popular shopping destination, Lord Street is now filled with vacant units.

Southport’s high street has seen some major changes over the years - from the loss and re-opening of Beales, to the permanent closure family favourites - Debenhams and Waterstones.

Once a busy and popular shopping destination, Lord Street is now filled with vacant units, and there are concerns that more shops will close as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Here we take a look back at some of Southport’s most popular lost venues, that are truly missed.

1 . Waterstones, Lord Street Waterstones closed its doors on Lord Street in 2022 and re-opened at a unit on Chapel Street. The beautiful Grade II-listed building on Lord Street is now home to Occulo Lounge. Photo: Naxxfish, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

2 . BHS, Chapel Street Once one of the biggest names on the high street, BHS closed all its stores after tumbling into administration in 2016.

3 . Next, Lord Street Next closed its doors on Lord Street in January 2023. At the time, Next told LiverpoolWorld that the closure was due to the ending of the lease.