There is a sombre atmosphere in Liverpool today, after yesterday’s LFC victory parade ended in horror.

Water Street had been a place of celebration but is now a crime scene, strewn with empty bottles, police vans, scattered e-bikes and a large police presence. As well as swathes of journalists, a number of Liverpool fans have been to visit the scene and a LFC flag can be seen blowing in the wind.

Both the leader of Liverpool City Council, Liam Robinson, and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram attended Water Street this morning, with Rotheram noting there are “legitimate” questions about how a car ended up on the street, but adding: “Wave to give the police the time to conclude their investigations, which is what they’re doing.”

The photos below show the aftermath of yesterday’s incident.

