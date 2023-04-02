Iconic comic book and sci-fi characters gathered in Liverpool this weekend for Spring Comic Con 2023.

Comic Con returned to Liverpool this weekend as tens of thousands of fans descended on the Exhibition Centre in Kings Dock to meet with global stars from Stranger Things, Doctor Who, Vampire Diaries and more.

The event has attracted more than 100,000 visitors to six shows since it launched on the waterfront in 2018, and will return twice a year for the next three years.

April’s two-day extravaganza began on Saturday and we headed down to the Exhibition Centre to take a look at the iconic artefacts, celebrities and enter the world of magical cosplay as comic book and sci-fi fans dressed up as their favourite characters.

Celebrities booked to appear at Comic Con include the Eleventh Doctor, Matt Smith along with his House of the Dragon co-star Paddy Considine; Vampire Diaries superstars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley; Stranger Things guests Chief Hopper, David Harbour, ‘Papa’ aka Matthew Modine, the terrifying Vecna, aka Jamie Campbell Bower, and his first victim, Grace Van Dien; Twilight stars Cameron Bright, Christopher Heyerdahl and the one, the only Jacob Black himself - Taylor Lautner; plus The Lost Boys star Jason Patric and Frog Brothers Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander.

