The teenager was in town with his mum, dad and sister when he unexpectedly collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

A 15-year-old who died after collapsing in Browns restaurant in Liverpool on Saturday has been named as Euan McNamara. The teenager had fallen ill at the Liverpool ONE complex at around 5.50pm and despite immediate medical intervention by off-duty medics, later died in hospital.

His family have described him as ‘a handsome, loving, caring boy with an infectious personality that touched everyone he met’. Police and paramedics attended the incident at Browns after Euan’s unexpected collapse whilst out with family and friends. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Staff at the eatery located in Paradise Street, as well as customers, tended to the boy whilst they waited for medical attention. Emergency services took the boy to hospital, where he sadly died.

Lisa Dunne commented on a post on Facebook: "I witnessed this yesterday with my husband and children and could not stop thinking of this boy and his poor family who was with him. So heartbreaking thinking of all his family at this sad time."

Linda Hill responded, posting: “His poor parents, my heart went out to them. My two grandchildren lit a candle in church for him this morning. I have to say I’ve been thinking of them all. May he rest in peace. Prayers and thoughts to his family and friends.”

Tribute to Euan from his ‘devastated’ family

Euan’s mum and dad, Sian and Michael McNamara, released the following statement on Tuesday: “On Saturday teatime, after an afternoon’s shopping, we were at Browns restaurant in Liverpool as a family with our son Euan, daughter Megan and close friends when Euan unexpectedly collapsed. Despite immediate medical intervention by off-duty medics, Euan later sadly passed away in hospital.

“Euan was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He was studying for his GCSE exams, a keen rugby player, cricket player and LFC Supporter, regularly attending games with family and friends. Euan was loved and adored by all who knew him and his death has left a massive void in all of our lives. He was a handsome, loving, caring boy with an infectious personality that touched everyone he met. We are devastated by what has happened, and hope that in the forthcoming days we will find out why Euan has been cruelly taken away from us.”

What has Merseyside Police said about the incident?

A coroner’s report has been filed and Merseyside Police, who are not treating the death as suspicious, have come out with an official statement. A spokesperson for the force said: “Emergency services were called to Browns Restaurant on Paradise Street at about 5.50pm following reports that a teenager, who was with family and friends had collapsed," said the police spokesperson. A number of members of the public and staff at the restaurant had provided medical assistance prior to the emergency services attending.

