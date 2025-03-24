The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from December 2023 to November 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Central & Islington, Liverpool In the Central & Islington area, there were 635 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

2 . Albert Dock & Queen's Dock In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 496 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

3 . Pier Head In the Pier Head area, there were 310 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | 4kclips - stock.adobe.com