Liverpool crime: The 17 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest number of criminal offences

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:48 BST

Discover the 17 Liverpool neighbourhoods with the highest crime rates according to the latest data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from December 2023 to November 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Central & Islington area, there were 635 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents

1. Central & Islington, Liverpool

In the Central & Islington area, there were 635 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents | rabbit75_fot - stock.adobe.com

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 496 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents

2. Albert Dock & Queen's Dock

In the Albert Dock & Queen's Dock area, there were 496 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents | Ian Greig via Wikimedia

In the Pier Head area, there were 310 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Pier Head

In the Pier Head area, there were 310 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | 4kclips - stock.adobe.com

In the Kirkdale South & Vauxhall area, there were 260 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Kirkdale South & Vauxhall

In the Kirkdale South & Vauxhall area, there were 260 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

