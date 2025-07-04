We asked our readers on Facebook to name Liverpool and Merseyside’s roughest ever pubs and received more than 1,500 comments. Many mentioned the same handful of boozers, with locals sharing stories from over the years.

Using the comments, we have put together a list of Merseyside’s ‘roughest’ pubs which features 17 of the most mentioned sites. The majority no longer exist, with some forced to close due to reports of crimes.

Take a look at the gallery below

1 . The Weighing Machine, Edge Hill The Weighing Machine was once a pub but is now a corner shop. One local said: "Always heard horror stories of that place." | Derek Harper

2 . The Barley Mow, Stockbridge Village The Barley Mow received several mentions, with one local commenting: "Barley Mow in Canny Farm was pretty rough." | Sue Adair

3 . The Borough, Bootle One reader said: "You went in through the door and out through the window, they had their own coroner." | David Lawler

4 . New Dock Hotel, Birkenhead The New Dock Hotel - known as the Blood Tub - was located near Birkenhead North and has since been demolished. One reader said: "Everyone of a certain age knows the blood tub was rough." | Jim Welsh CC