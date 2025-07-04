17 of Liverpool's 'roughest' pubs ever as chosen by locals, including the 'Blood Tub'

Emma Dukes
Digital Journalist

Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:03 BST

Discover the 17 pubs in Merseyside voted as the 'roughest' by locals, with stories of crime and closure.

We asked our readers on Facebook to name Liverpool and Merseyside’s roughest ever pubs and received more than 1,500 comments. Many mentioned the same handful of boozers, with locals sharing stories from over the years.

Using the comments, we have put together a list of Merseyside’s ‘roughest’ pubs which features 17 of the most mentioned sites. The majority no longer exist, with some forced to close due to reports of crimes.

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know which pubs you think are the roughest.

The Weighing Machine was once a pub but is now a corner shop. One local said: "Always heard horror stories of that place."

1. The Weighing Machine, Edge Hill

The Weighing Machine was once a pub but is now a corner shop. One local said: "Always heard horror stories of that place." | Derek Harper

The Barley Mow received several mentions, with one local commenting: "Barley Mow in Canny Farm was pretty rough."

2. The Barley Mow, Stockbridge Village

The Barley Mow received several mentions, with one local commenting: "Barley Mow in Canny Farm was pretty rough." | Sue Adair

One reader said: "You went in through the door and out through the window, they had their own coroner."

3. The Borough, Bootle

One reader said: "You went in through the door and out through the window, they had their own coroner." | David Lawler

The New Dock Hotel - known as the Blood Tub - was located near Birkenhead North and has since been demolished. One reader said: "Everyone of a certain age knows the blood tub was rough."

4. New Dock Hotel, Birkenhead

The New Dock Hotel - known as the Blood Tub - was located near Birkenhead North and has since been demolished. One reader said: "Everyone of a certain age knows the blood tub was rough." | Jim Welsh CC

