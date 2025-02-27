Located at Fish Lane, Burscough, L40 0TA. Rated 5 star on August 30.Located at Fish Lane, Burscough, L40 0TA. Rated 5 star on August 30.
17 photos of Martin Mere as it celebrates 50th anniversary - featuring David Attenborough and Count Duckula

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 14:50 BST

This weekend, WWT Martin Mere celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The wetland centre in Fish Lane, Burscough, is putting on a host of celebration activities for all the family to enjoy, including an exhibition of photos looking back to its opening in 1975.

We’ve compiled our own photo spread looking back at some of the wetland’s special moments - see if you recognise anyone in the pages below:

Sir David Attenborough at Martin Mere

Sir David Attenborough at Martin Mere

Alice in wonderland themed event at Martin Mere

Alice in wonderland themed event at Martin Mere

Greater Flamingos at Martin Mere, by the Visitor Centre

Greater Flamingos at Martin Mere, by the Visitor Centre

Nigel Marven with family at the Bird Fair 1999

Nigel Marven with family at the Bird Fair 1999

