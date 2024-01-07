17-year-old charged with sexual assault in Wavertee attack

A woman was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted while walking her dog in Liverpool.

A teenager from Wavertree has been charged with sexual touching following an incident in Wavertree in December.

At around 7.00pm on December 28, Merseyside Police received a report that a man had sexually assaulted a woman near Liverpool Tennis Centre, off Picton Road.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was walking her dog she was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted.