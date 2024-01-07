Register
BREAKING

17-year-old charged with sexual assault in Wavertee attack

A woman was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted while walking her dog in Liverpool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th Jan 2024, 15:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenager from Wavertree has been charged with sexual touching following an incident in Wavertree in December.

At around 7.00pm on December 28, Merseyside Police received a report that a man had sexually assaulted a woman near Liverpool Tennis Centre, off Picton Road.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was walking her dog she was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted.

A 17-year-old boy from Wavertree, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with sexual touching and will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court tomorrow on Monday (January 8).

Related topics:Liverpool