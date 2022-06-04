To reflect on the 70-year reign of Her Majesty and mark the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, LiverpoolWorld has collated ten pictures of The Queen during past visits to Liverpool.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to mark 70 years on the throne and we have all be enjoying the extended bank holiday weekend to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

More than 200 street parties are taking place across Merseyside over the four day celebration and a series of others events will be taking place across the region - including a beacon lighting ceremony.

In 2016, The Queen visited the city to attend the International Festival for Business and officially open the new building for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

She was welcomed to the city by a crowds waving Union Jack flags at Lime Street Station and hundreds more at Liverpool Town Hall.

In 2012, The Queen did a tour of England to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. On her visit to Liverpool in May, crowds gathered at the Royal Albert Dock to show their support.

She even took a trip on the ‘Yellow Duckmarine’ - a converted WWII amphibious landing craft used as a sightseeing tour bus.

The Queen also visited the city in 2011, 2004, 2002 and 1999, when she met Yoko Ono en route to the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton, attended the Royal Maundy Service at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral, met Sir Paul McCartney to open Liverpool John Lennon Airport and met the cast of Brookside at Liverpool Central Library.

See the 18 pictures, chosen by LiverpoolWorld, of the well dressed Monarch in the city over the years.

1. Queen Elizabeth II in Liverpool - 2016 Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she walks along the platform after arriving by Royal Train at Liverpool Lime Street Station. The Queen, accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has a day of engagements in Liverpool, where she will attend the International Festival for Business 2016, and officially open Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

2. Queen Elizabeth II in Liverpool - 2016 Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she is greeted by wellwishers after arriving by Royal Train at Liverpool Lime Street Station in Liverpool.

3. Queen Elizabeth II in Liverpool - 2016 Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh waves to members of the public from the balcony of Liverpool Town Hall.

4. Queen Elizabeth II in Liverpool - 2012 Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh take a ride on the ‘Yellow Duckmarine’ an amphibious vehicle during a visit to Merseyside Maritime Museum. The Queen is visiting many parts of Britain as she celebrates her Diamond Jubilee.