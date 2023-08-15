Images show what Sefton Council’s 20 year vision for Bootle revamp looks like - how to have your say
The ‘Area Action Plan’ will redevelop derelict sites and invest in parks and open spaces.
Following the first round of consultation last year, Sefton Council has set out its vision for the redevelopment of Bootle for the next 20 years and beyond.
Now, phase two of the ‘Area Action Plan’ has begun and residents and businesses now have 12 weeks to review and provide feedback on its contents (ending November 6, 2023).
The local authority say the Area Action Plan is rooted in the people, businesses and organisations of the town and will help support ambitious plans for Bootle town centre.
A draft of the plan is available to view and key features include:
- Wider choice of homes.
- Expanding walking and cycling links.
- Investing in parks and open spaces.
- Derelict sites redeveloped.
- Making space for nature.
- Improving Bootle’s image.
- Protected and improved heritage.
- Protect local services.
- Improving air quality.
- More secure jobs.
- Better links to Liverpool.
The draft states: “By 2040 Bootle will be a place that provides a full range of opportunities to all its residents to live secure, fulfilling, healthy and supported lives. It will be a place that is open to business and provide land, facilities and infrastructure that is attractive to a range of high-quality employers particularly those that would benefit from Bootle’s superb locational advantages.”
Also included in the plan is the aim to create a transformed central area and town centre that is ‘the focus of activity for the town and creates a place that residents, businesses are proud of’ and the development of the Strand Shopping Centre to provide a new focus for shopping, community and leisure.
Work on the Strand could start in February 2024, after the local authority, which bought the site in 2017, received £20million of government funding for the regeneration scheme.
Cllr Ian Maher, Leader of Sefton Council said: “We are proudly and passionately committed to the regeneration of Bootle which has been hit hard by the pandemic and has too often been overlooked.
“Our vision for Bootle aims to create a thriving town centre that works for all people, brings investment and interest to an area filled with opportunities and builds a happier, healthier, more resilient population. But we need the vision and ideas of our fantastic communities to help make our goals a reality.
“The Strand shopping centre is the beating heart of Bootle and the loyalty of the community to this cornerstone of the high street is immense. And we have seen a fantastic response to our creation of Salt & Tar on Washington Parade.
“Our vision of offering a diverse range of services within the Strand and the transformation the surrounding areas would not be possible without Council ownership of the shopping centre and the loyalty of the people who go there.
“Reimagining what the town centre is for and expanding its offering will help us benefit Bootle for generations to come. The work we are all doing, both at the Council and through our fantastic community champions, is a catalyst for further regeneration and good growth that strengthens the local economy, attracts more investment into the town, and improves the health, wellbeing and life chances of local residents.”