🚫 Wirral Council will not be pausing its roll out of 20mph limits across the borough. A motion had been put forward by the local authority’s Conservative group calling for a review of the policy for residential areas and a pause on the roll out of limits except around schools.

However this was decisively rejected by the three other parties on the council who argued the public had been asking for the council to tackle road safety concerns and it was too early for a review.

The council is rolling out the first phase of new limits on 1,700 roads across the Wirral and has just finished a consultation on the second phase. This is expected to come to a council committee in December and enforcement of the first set of limits to start in October. More...

🏙️ Liverpool City Council is set to adopt a new policy on the design and location of new tall buildings in the city. The guidance will ensure that all tall building proposals make a positive contribution to Liverpool's skyline. More...