BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend continued at Sefton Park today (Saturday, May 24), with huge acts like Sam Fender, Tom Odell and Sugababes taking to the stage. The festival even welcomed a surprise appearance from Ed Sheeran, who was a secret guest on the New Music Stage.

While the day started off with clear skies, rain began to fall in the early afternoon before downpours in the evening. Despite the soggy conditions, the atmosphere was incredible and many festival-goers were prepared with ponchos and hooded coats.

Take a look at 21 photos from Day Two of Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

