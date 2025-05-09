These are the top GP surgeries in Wirral, according to the most recently published GP Patient Survey.

The NHS England figures, released last July, mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years. The new 2025 results are expected to be released this summer.

The 2024 survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. The latest survey was redeveloped to ‘make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, where are the highest-rated GP practices on the Wirral?

Below are the top* 23 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

1 . Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey 97% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View

2 . Somerville Medical Centre, Wallasey 95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Somerville Medical Centre, Gorsey Lane, was good or very good. | Adobe Stock

3 . Church Road Medical Practice, Bebington 95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Church Road Medical Practice, Brackenwood Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View