23 of the top best-rated GP surgeries in Wirral according to latest patient survey

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th May 2025, 13:45 BST

Find out which 23 GP surgeries in Wirral received the highest ratings in the most recently published patient survey.

These are the top GP surgeries in Wirral, according to the most recently published GP Patient Survey.

The NHS England figures, released last July, mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years. The new 2025 results are expected to be released this summer.

The 2024 survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. The latest survey was redeveloped to ‘make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, where are the highest-rated GP practices on the Wirral?

Below are the top* 23 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

97% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, was good or very good.

1. Grove Road Surgery, Wallasey

97% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Somerville Medical Centre, Gorsey Lane, was good or very good.

2. Somerville Medical Centre, Wallasey

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Somerville Medical Centre, Gorsey Lane, was good or very good. | Adobe Stock

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Church Road Medical Practice, Brackenwood Road, was good or very good.

3. Church Road Medical Practice, Bebington

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Church Road Medical Practice, Brackenwood Road, was good or very good. | Google Street View

93% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Manor Health Centre, Liscard Village, was good or very good.

4. Manor Health Centre, Liscard

93% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Manor Health Centre, Liscard Village, was good or very good. | Google Street View

