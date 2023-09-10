Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Southport Air Show 2023: 25 fantastic photos of the annual aircraft event at Southport Beach

The annual air show returned to the beautiful Merseyside coast this weekend, with incredible flying displays and a flypast from the Red Arrows.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

Southport Air Show returned this weekend with huge crowds returning the beautiful Sefton coast for a weekend of fun and incredible flying displays.

The annual event kicked off on Saturday morning (September 9) with a fantastic line up of displays and activities for the whole family.

Sadly, the Red Arrows cancelled their display due to unsuitable weather conditions, however, aviation fans still got to see the iconic display team during a flypast on Saturday afternoon.

Here are 25 fantastic photos from the first day of Southport Air Show, featuring the RAF Chinook and Battle of Britain.

Red Arrows flypast.

1. Southport Air Show 2023

Red Arrows flypast. Photo: Andrew Jackson

Crowds ready to see some amazing displays.

2. Southport Air Show 2023

Crowds ready to see some amazing displays. Photo: Andrew Jackson

RAF Chinook display team.

3. Southport Air Show 2023

RAF Chinook display team. Photo: Andrew Jackson

Learning about the army.

4. Southport Air Show 2023

Learning about the army. Photo: Andrew Jackson

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Red Arrows