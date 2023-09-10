The annual air show returned to the beautiful Merseyside coast this weekend, with incredible flying displays and a flypast from the Red Arrows.

Southport Air Show returned this weekend with huge crowds returning the beautiful Sefton coast for a weekend of fun and incredible flying displays.

The annual event kicked off on Saturday morning (September 9) with a fantastic line up of displays and activities for the whole family.

Sadly, the Red Arrows cancelled their display due to unsuitable weather conditions, however, aviation fans still got to see the iconic display team during a flypast on Saturday afternoon.

Here are 25 fantastic photos from the first day of Southport Air Show, featuring the RAF Chinook and Battle of Britain.

1 . Southport Air Show 2023 Red Arrows flypast. Photo: Andrew Jackson

2 . Southport Air Show 2023 Crowds ready to see some amazing displays. Photo: Andrew Jackson

3 . Southport Air Show 2023 RAF Chinook display team. Photo: Andrew Jackson

4 . Southport Air Show 2023 Learning about the army. Photo: Andrew Jackson