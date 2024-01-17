30 pubs across Liverpool under risk due to £2.5bn of debts by chain owner Stonegate
Popular Liverpool pubs such as Peter Kavanagh's and White Star feature on the list.
The GMB union are warning that 30 Liverpool pubs and bars are 'at risk' as parent company Stonegate faces more than £2 billion of debt.
The venues in Liverpool are among more than 4,500 Stonegate pubs across the United Kingdom that could face an uncertain future, as their owner, TDR capital is seeking to 'refinance' a £2.6bn black hole. One of the largest pub companies in the UK, it employs more than 19,000 workers.
Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital, which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee last week that he was ‘confident’ the debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.
A spokesperson for Stonegate added that its 'pub business remains very resilient despite the challenges our industry faces', with good like-for-like sales growth across the group.
However, GMB Union says 'refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt' and TDR Capital has a 'duty to safeguard' its thousands of pubs. Amongst those the union says are 'at risk' in Liverpool are the iconic nightclub Popworld and the much-loved Ma Egerton's pub.
Full list of Liverpool pubs 'at risk'
- Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street
- Brookhouse, Smithdown Road
- Twelfth Man Hotel, Walton Breck Road
- Dovedale Towers, Penny Lane
- John Brodie, Allerton Road
- Farmers Arms Hotel, Larkhill Lane
- Hare & Hounds, West Derby Village
- Crown, Leyfield Road
- Chepstow Castle, County Road
- The Royal Oak, Walton Road
- Old Swan, St Oswalds Street
- The Coffee House, Woolton Street
- Flute, Hardman Street
- Hope & Anchor, Maryland Street
- The Old Post Office, Old Post Office Place
- Popworld, Hanover Street
- Newington Temple, Newington
- Slug & Lettuce, North John Street
- Slaughter House, Fenwick Street
- Cornmarket, Old Ropery
- The Liverpool, James Street
- The William Gladstone, North John Street
- The Blob Shop, Great Charlotte Street
- Yates Liverpool, Queen Square
- White Star, Rainford Gardens
- Flares Liverpool, Mathew Street
- Lisbon, Lisbon Buildings, Victoria Street
- Ma Egerton's, Pudsey Street
- Rose & Crown, Cheapside
- Be At One Liverpool, Seel Street