The flower show offers floral displays, live music, market stalls, gardening tips and performances from famous faces.

The UK’s largest independent flower show is in full bloom after a successful opening day.

Held in Victoria Park, Southport Flower Show boats beautiful floral arrangements, a range of plants and spectacular home grown vegetables.

Locals were thrilled at the return of the event, after a two-year hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carl Craven and students from Bridge Inn Community Farm, created a helter-skelter type display representing Southport’s heritage.

Carl told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s vitally important for Southport that the flower show continues.

“It used to be the biggest independent flower show and it’s important not only for Southport, but the whole of the North-West.”

The flower show continues until Sunday August 21 and offers not only floral displays but live music, market stalls and performances from famous faces.

We have put together a gallery of the sights and sounds of the festival to give you a taste of what’s on offer. See if you can spot yourself in the images.

