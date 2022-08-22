Around 50,000 people flocked to the UK’s largest independent flower show over the weekend.

The 91st Southport Flower Show attracted tens of thousands of visitors to Victoria Park over the last four days.

Garden enthusiasts and locals alike were thrilled at the return of the event, after a two-year hiatus due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 show ran from Thursday to Sunday and offered floral displays, live music, market and food stalls and performances from famous faces.

Visitors viewed show gardens and the famous grand floral marquee .... and could easily be spotted leaving the festival clutching bags full of plants and flowers.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery.

