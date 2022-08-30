Those with household incomes of £30,000 or less are eligible.

Hundreds of households in Halton will be able to access grants of £10k to make their homes warmer and more energy efficient following a £4.65 million government grant.

The scheme is designed to help borough home-owners and those renting in the private sector to reduce their energy bills, cut carbon and make their homes warmer.

It is even more important, following the energy price cap increasing by 80% from October.

Working in partnership, Halton Borough Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority have secured £4.65 million from the Sustainable Warmth Fund, made available by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

The funding will enable around 442 homes in Halton to benefit from home energy improvement work to the value of around £10,000 per property.

Measures include:

Cavity and solid wall insulation

Insulation for lofts and rooms-in-roofs, and under floor insulation

Upgrading single-glazing with double-glazing and new external doors

Alternative heating systems such as air source heat pumps

Solar photovoltaic (PV) electric panels

To be eligible for a grant residents must meet all the following headline criteria:

The gross household income must be below £30,000 per year or below the Minimum Income Standards.

The property should have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of E, F or G.

Be a home-owner or live in a private rental home.

Cllr Phil Harris, Executive Board Member for Climate Change, said: “All our indicators suggest that need and demand for the scheme is going to be high and would encourage home-owners and those living in private rented properties to check the council’s website to find out more information and see if they are eligible for the grant and submit an expression of interest as soon as possible.”

Halton residents are encouraged to visit the council website to find out more about the new grant scheme, check the full eligibility requirements and complete the online expression of interest form.