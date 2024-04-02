Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On April 1, 1974, a nationwide redrawing of the council map saw Liverpool become part of the newly-formed metropolitan county of Merseyside. Previously, it was a part of Lancashire and a county borough in 1889, but it's now been 50 years since the changes came into effect.

However, some residents still feel distinctly Lancastrian, particularly in the extremities of the region, such as St Helens and Southport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends of Real Lancashire, are an organisation dedicated to defending the identity of Lancashire as it existed for almost a millennium before a major shake-up of local government. They're calling for signs marking the boundaries of 'historic Lancashire' to be erected.

Cities including Liverpool were once part of what was - and still is - an historic Lancashire that can be traced back to 1182. However, the city is now part of Merseyside, which is comprised of five metropolitan boroughs: Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton, Wirral, and Liverpool. Half a century later, we want to know how the people who live here identify.