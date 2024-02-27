81-year-old man dies after being struck by van in Norris Green hit and run
A man has died after being hit by a van in Norris Green on Sunday (February 25).
The 81-year-old pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford Transit van which was travelling along Utting Avenue East after coming off the Broadway roundabout, and failed to stop following the collision.
The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He sadly passed away yesterday evening (February 26). After an appeal was issued to identify the man, his family were traced yesterday afternoon and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Shortly after the collision, a 25-year-old man from Norris Green and a 44-year-old woman from Westvale in Kirkby were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving offences after officers spotted the van, believed to have been involved in the collision, parked up at the junction of Hollingbourne Place and Hollingbourne Road in Norris Green. They have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. A silver van has been seized.
A 37-year-old man from Mossley Hill has also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in police custody for questioning. Detective Sergeant Jason Higham, from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family, and they are being supported at this difficult time. “I would like to thank those that helped at the scene of the incident on Sunday night, and who have helped with our enquiries to identify the man which assisted in finding his family before he died.” Detective Sergeant Higham added: “Despite three arrests having been made in connection with the man's death, I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw a silver van being driving around the area or parked on Hollingbourne Place or Hollingbourne Road with damage to the front of it to please get in touch. “The investigation is ongoing, and I would ask that if you were in the area at the time or saw the van driving from the scene or being parked up to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case something that may help the investigation was captured. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries.”
How to contact police: Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected]. Alternatively, DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 24000203760.