81-year-old man dies after being struck by van in Norris Green hit and run

A 37-year-old man from Mossley Hill has also been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in police custody for questioning. Detective Sergeant Jason Higham, from Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family, and they are being supported at this difficult time. “I would like to thank those that helped at the scene of the incident on Sunday night, and who have helped with our enquiries to identify the man which assisted in finding his family before he died.” Detective Sergeant Higham added: “Despite three arrests having been made in connection with the man's death, I appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw a silver van being driving around the area or parked on Hollingbourne Place or Hollingbourne Road with damage to the front of it to please get in touch. “The investigation is ongoing, and I would ask that if you were in the area at the time or saw the van driving from the scene or being parked up to please review your CCTV or dashcam in case something that may help the investigation was captured. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could help us with our ongoing enquiries.”