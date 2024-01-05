'A bright light has gone out' - amazing Italian restaurant announces closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 'amazing' Italian restaurant has announced its immediate closure, to the dismay of its loyal customers. Villaggio Cucina on Liverpool Road in Birkdale announced with 'great sadness' it would be closing its doors for good this week, after 12 years of business.

In that time the Italian restaurant became a local favourite and was known for the quality of its food and good service, which kept customers coming back. The Italian restaurant, also known for its full English breakfasts, cited increased energy prices and soaring food costs as the reason it couldn't continue.

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant said: "It is with great sadness we announce the immediate closure of Villaggio Cucina. Increased energy prices and soaring food costs have forced us to make this decision. We would like to thank all our staff and customers for their support over the last 12 years."

Many loyal customers have been left heartbroken by the announcement, and paid tribute to their beloved Villaggio Cucina on social media. On Instagram, Angela Lewis said: "We are so, so sad that Villaggio has had to close. What an amazing asset it has been to Birkdale Village.

"Thank you Lorna, Annalisa, Mike, Tony, Aleisha, Rory, Lucy and all of you who have worked there, for the amazing service & fantastic food you have brought to us. Thank you especially for the way you have looked after us and all our family over the last 12 years. It has been a joy to know you all. A bright light has gone out in Birkdale Village."

Alexandra Disney said: "Oh Lorna, we are so very sorry to hear this. We are absolutely gutted for you. You have been the heart and soul of the village for so long and we have always enjoyed not only your delicious food but the fabulous atmosphere with all your wonderful team, many who have become our friends. You will be hugely missed."