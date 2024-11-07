A giant 15ft Elf on the Shelf to pop up all over Liverpool - how to find it
The Scout Elf, named R.Elf, will make his first appearance on December 1 and then be moved around the city at night to new venues until Christmas Eve, December 24.
People will be invited to seek out the elf each morning and snap a selfie. Daily clues to R.Elf's whereabouts will be found on the social media channels of event organisers Liverpool BID Company.
The huge elf, dressed in festive red and white, will land on buildings across the city, from Old Hall Street to Hope Street and the Waterfront to Lime Street.
On each Saturday morning, the Scout Elf will settle in a new spot for the weekend, before setting off to be found in a new place on Monday morning.
Leanne Wilks, Projects Officer at Liverpool BID Company, said: “Liverpool loves a spectacle so as soon as we saw the giant The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf we just had to get involved. This is going to be full of fun and joy and we want to be able to spread Christmas cheer with this larger-than-life game of hide-and-seek this December.”