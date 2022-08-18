The sixth form college saw 100% of students achieve A*-C grades in some subjects.

Pupils across the country have collected their A-Level, BTEC and T-Level results today, with many finding out if they have got the grades needed to go to university.

This week, UCAS warned that results were expected to be lower than previous years, after disruption to studies due to COVID-19.

However, All Saints Sixth Form College in Liverpool was filled with happy faces this morning, as all students hoping to go to university, secured their places.

The sixth form achieved the highest results ever in English and maths A-levels, with 66% of students achieving a B or higher and in maths 66% achieved a C or higher.

The college also saw 100% of students achieve A*-C grades in religious studies and Spanish.

Vocational results were outstanding as 87% of students achieved a merit or above and 46% of all vocational grades were at distinction and distinction*.

Siifan and Moez both achieved D*, D*, M. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

Siifan and Moez told LiverpoolWorld they were “very happy” with their BTEC results, as the pair of friends achieved D*D*M and head off to university.

Moez is going to study computer science at Edge Hill University and said: “If it wasn’t for such amazing teachers, I would not have achieved this.”

The pair even opened their results together, although Siifan had a bit of trouble with the envelope.

Other successes include Orinta who achieved an A* in mathematics, an A* in chemistry and an A in biology. Orinta has secured a place to study medicine at the University of Liverpool.

On receiving her results, Orinta said: “I was so nervous I didn’t sleep. I am just so happy that I get to study medicine – it is my dream!”

Orinta achieved outstanding grades of A*, A*, A. Image: All Saints Sixth Form College

Rebecca also did extremely well and achieved an A* in childcare, a distinction* in applied science and a distinction in health and social care. She will now go on to study child nursing at Liverpool John Moores University.

Rebecca will now go on to study child nursing at LJMU. Image: All Saints Sixth Form College

Mrs Jeniffer Sing, headteacher of All Saints Sixth Form College and The Academy of St Nicholas told LiverpoolWorld: “It’s difficult to compare this year’s results to previous years due to the unprecedented circumstances, but all of our students have individually achieved what they hoped to.

Head of The Academy of St Nicholas and All Saints Sixth Form College, Jeniffer Sing and Deputy Head of Sixth Form, Grant Sibbald are extremely proud of their students. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld

“Year 12 and 13 have had a difficult time, facing huge disruption to studies due to covid and many have lost loved ones.

“They have faced working from home for long periods and did not get to sit their GCSE exams, missing out on exam experience and practice.

“Despite all of this, our students have worked extremely hard and all of those who applied to university, got in to their preferred choices.”