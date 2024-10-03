A nostalgic look at the lost shops of Liverpool - 20 reminders of the city's past

Liverpool’s city centre is constantly changing as we say goodbye to beloved shops and welcome new favourites.

Iconic Scouse stores like Quiggins and George Henry Lee's have been consigned to history, along with high street brands like Woolworths and Debenhams.

Despite some of the most popular stores closing many years ago, they still bring back fond memories for a lot of us - from Christmas shopping in Lewis’s to picking out a film at Blockbuster.

We’ve scoured the archives for much-loved stores from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s to jog your memories, as well as shops from much further back in the city’s history.

Which is your favourite forgotten shop of Liverpool’s past? Do you think our shops are better today or are you still nostalgic for yesteryear?

Have a look and let us know what you can remember.

1 . Quiggins Quiggins was an indoor market in Liverpool city centre, which was home to many alternative and vintage stores. It was a popular hangout spot for teenagers and lovers of alternative and rock music. After closing in 2006 and relocating to Grand Central Hall, it permanently closed in 2018. | Paul Holloway/CC BY-SA 2.0/wikimedia

2 . Disney store In the 90s, Clayton Square was home to one of the first UK Disney stores. It later moved to Liverpool ONE in 2008 and was hugely popular until its closure in 2021. The closure came after Disney announced they would be shutting down all UK stores except the flagship store in London’s Oxford Street. | Inside the Magic/Flickr Photo: Inside the Magic/Flickr

3 . Hairy Records Situated at the top of Bold Street, next to Cafe Tabac, Hairy Records was once the place to go for second-hand singles and albums, and of course, vinyl records. The shop closed in 2012 due to the owner passing and reopened under a new name The Vinyl Emporium ... but it only lasted a year. | Google Street View

4 . Woolworths The UK’s first ever Woolworths opened on Church Street in 1909 and quickly became the epicentre of shopping in the city. The store closed in the 1980s but many other Merseyside branches remained until the company’s fall in 2009. | Archive