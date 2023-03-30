A rabbit is for life, not just for Easter warns animal charity

The centre say they’re inundated every Easter time with calls about rabbits

An animal charity in Merseyside has issued a stark warning about buying rabbits as Easter gifts. Freshfields Animal Rescue currently has more than 20 rabbits in their centre, and they’re expecting, like this time every year, to receive an influx of bunnies shortly after the holiday.

Rabbits are often bought as a pet for youngsters around the Easter period, but become forgotten about in the garden. There is a pervading myth that all rabbits need is a hutch and a bit of hay - but the truth is actually very different.

Debbie Hughes from Freshfields Animal Rescue told LiverpoolWorld: “Rescue centres across the UK are full to overflowing with the abandoned rabbits. We call them the silent sufferers because they can’t tell us that they’re lonely, or sad, or in pain maybe as much as other animals can.”

The essential things everyone needs to know before getting a bunny are:

“First one would be space, making sure you have the space to provide them with and that you can make that space interesting and enriched and that you can continuously do that,” says Megan Hill from Freshfields.

“Second, would be trying to get them as a pair. They need the company of their own species. So either in a pair or a group.”

“Third would be maintaining their health. They need yearly vaccinations even your indoor rabbits need to be vaccinated. Making sure that you get them neutered.

“The fourth main thing would be that you can provide them with everything they need for the long term. They do live up to 10 and 12 years.”

The animals are most active at dusk and dawn, which is something people need to be mindful of if keeping them as a pet. If you are still interested in adopting a rabbit, Freshfields Animal Rescue say they are ‘dedicated to giving you the advice and support you need’ and would be delighted to see you.