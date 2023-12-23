A dog that was abandoned in a disgusting Liverpool garden has now found her forever home. Zola, a Boxer breed, was left with no food, water or shelter. Her owners had abandoned her after vacating the property after he sold her puppies.

The filthy garden was fenced off so she had no chance of escape, and she was exposed to the full sunshine during the day. Concerned neighbours would put food over the fence for her, and tried to give her water. Soon they realised she had been abandoned and called the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes found Zola grateful and friendly when he went to rescue her. Soon they were appealing for her owner, who did not come forward. Zola was then taken to RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, before she was found by her new owners Sarah Web and Christ Longsdale, from Congleton.

Inspector Anthony said: "I always remember going to the filthy garden and the poor dog had no shelter and no water. She had recently had puppies and it seems once these had been sold the owner decided to discard her like rubbish as she had served her purpose.

"She was very nervous when I went in the garden but soon came round and was really a lovely dog. I took her to a vet where she stayed for a few days until the weather was cool enough for her to be transported to an RSPCA centre - and in those few days she really bonded with me. I'm so pleased she's now with a loving family enjoying the life she deserves."

New owner Sarah said: "I came across Zola on the website and saw the photograph in the garden with all the rubbish and I fell for her. So we contacted the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA and they were so helpful.

"We adopted Zola and took her home - and the first time she went into our garden she just went crazy and was so excited - it was like she knew this was her new home.

"She's such a loveable but clumsy dog because of her size. She's so funny - we took her to the seaside recently and because she saw me queuing up for a donut she decided to do the same. So she had her paws resting on the counter as if to say 'where is mine' The business owner was so taken with her he made a special donut without sugar on for her!