The old venue would be demolished if plans were to go ahead.

A once-popular Wirral pub could be demolished to make way for a new food hub.

The former Royal Swan Hotel in Birkenhead, later known as the Blazing Stump and nightclub Bonkers, first opened in 1878 and was popular with both locals and overseas workers.

However, after the decline of the Birkenhead docks, the Dock Road pub is thought to have closed for good in the 1980s or early 1990s.

Now, the site of the abandoned pub could be completely transformed, as construction company AP Mitchell and Evoke Architecture have submitted plans to Wirral Council to create a bustling food hall and events space.

The plans include outdoor seating areas with benches, an outdoor event space, food and drinks vendors, and a large bar. A private function space will sit inside the new building which will be called the Dock Road Food Hall.

The venue would sit opposite the Wirral Waters developments on Dock Road which propose building an estimated 13,000 homes along the docks in Birkenhead and Seacombe.

A planning statement from Evoke Architecture said: “The proposed building has been designed to become a hub for socialising, events and private functions to take place, alongside providing a dedicated space for food and drink.

“With its close proximity to the growing residential sites, it is envisioned that it will become a go-to destination for locals, as well as for visitors alike, attracting people to Wirral Waters through its unique design and proposed hospitality offerings.”

If the plans are approved and it does open, it would be open from 8am to 2pm Monday to Thursday, until 2am on Friday and Saturday, and until 11pm on Sunday.

Take a look at the vision for the proposed venture...

