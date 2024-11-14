3 . Brandy - Pomeranian

Brandy is a Pomeranian. She is looking for a home with her best friend, Binky. They can both live with children over the age of 10 but must be the only dogs in the home. They will need someone at home most of the day to help with their house training. Brandy does have a grade 2 luxating patella however this doesn't let her bother her and is not on any medication for it. | Dogs Trust Merseyside