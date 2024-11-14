Located just outside of the city in Whiston, the Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, ranging from lovely Labradors and bubbly Bichon Frises to adorable German Shepherds and friendly French Bulldogs.
The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis. So, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into Dogs Trust’s Merseyside branch and find a new friend.
Below are ten of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in time for Christmas. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Kali - Jack Russell Terrier
Kali is a Jack Russell Terrier. She is looking for a home as the only pet and where any children are over 16. She is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours once settled in. She will need someone who is willing to continue her training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Princess - Bichon Frise
Princess is a Bichon Frise. She's a quiet dog who settles well at home, possible because she's hard of hearing so not much bothers her. Princess is a friendly girl with both people and other dogs and greets everyone politely. She needs to be rehomed with best friend Noodles. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Brandy - Pomeranian
Brandy is a Pomeranian. She is looking for a home with her best friend, Binky. They can both live with children over the age of 10 but must be the only dogs in the home. They will need someone at home most of the day to help with their house training. Brandy does have a grade 2 luxating patella however this doesn't let her bother her and is not on any medication for it. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Noodles - Poodle
Noodles is a Poodle who is to be rehomed with his friend Princess. He is house trained but not used to being left, can live with other calm dogs and children over the age of eight. He will need regular coat care and trips to the groomers. Noodles has some age related pain his in spine and legs that will require daily medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
